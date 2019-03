Janet R. Smith

Janet R. Smith of Fairfield, Connecticut died February 12 in Lexington, KY where she lived for the last two and half years near her daughter and her family. She was 88. Janet was born October 26, 1930 in New Rochelle, NY to Elizabeth and Stuart B. Rowe, the only girl and last survivor of three siblings. She was a resident of Southport and Fairfield since 1966. In the wake of her departure she'll be remembered for her graceful elegance, impeccable style, sharp humor, and vivacious spirit that radiated throughout her life. Her legacy as a mother, grandmother, wife, friend, teacher and nurse is forever emblazoned in the hearts of her family, friends, co-workers, and those whose lives she touched.

Janet graduated with a BA from Hood College, and an RN from the Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing. Her favorite college pastime was a Sunday morning trail ride on horseback that included a campfire breakfast on a ridge top. Shortly before graduating, she married the love of her life, David O. Smith. She worked in home-health nursing until her first child was born, after which, she devoted herself to her family and creating a beautiful home, one in Cohasset Mass, and then one she and her husband designed and built in Southport, CT. She was an active parishioner of Trinity Episcopal Church in Southport, and organized volunteers for St. Marks Daycare Center in Bridgeport. When her children got older she went back to work as a school nurse at Fairfield Prep for 25 years, where she enjoyed her Jesuit and lay colleagues, along with the antics of high school boys. In addition to conventional medicine, she was interested in holistic and energy medicine, and became a practitioner and teacher of Therapeutic Touch™. Additionally, she helped spearhead a wellness center in Rye, NY. She was an avid tennis player, which she took up in midlife, playing weekly doubles year-round well into her 80s. And for the last 8 years living in CT, she volunteered as a reading aide in an elementary classroom in Bridgeport, which gave her great joy.

"JaJa", as she was fondly known by her family, enjoyed her many travels with her husband and was known for her love of animals, especially cats of all sizes, and penguins. We will miss her big heart, always-curious mind and caring spirit. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, David O. Smith. And she is survived by her two children and respective spouses: Charles S. Smith (Elaina) of Potsdam NY, and Susan E. Smith-Sargent (Craig) of Lexington, KY; as well as her three grown grandchildren: Aaron L. Smith (Kaity), David L. Smith (Kaitlyn), and Anna K. Smith-Sargent. A memorial service will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church, on Saturday July 13 at 10:30 a.m. If desired, memorial donations to Grace House in Canton, NY are welcomed. Grace House is a church home for women in recovery. Donations can be made out to: NHTH Inc., P.O. Box 637, Canton, NY 13617 http://www.newhopetransformation.org/donate/