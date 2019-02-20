Janet A. Renkowsky

Janet A. Renkowsky, age 77, of Bridgeport, died on February 4, 2019. She was born in Bridgeport to the late Albert and Lydia (Tessier) Lamoureux. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert Renkowsky.

Janet attended Housatonic Community College and Albertus Magnus College for her accounting degrees. She worked at Sikorsky Aircraft and retired after 34 years. She was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary #177, where she served as President and 3rd District Senior Vice President. She also volunteered at the West Haven Veteran's Hospital for 14 years and she was involved with the 8/40. She was also a member of the Air and Space Museum in Stratford and the Country Cruisers Car Club, PA. Janet was on the Board of Directors Westport Women's Bowling League and was a part of the Tuesday and Wednesday Bowling League at Nutmeg Bowl.

In addition to her husband, Janet is survived by her sister, MaryAnn Sorrentino; her sisters-in-law Delores Lamoureux, Joan Renkowsky, and Janice Medvecky; her brother-in-law Alexander (Pamela) Renkowsky; nieces Janette Roland, Michele Navarro, Cheryl Bevacqua, Linda Smith, MaryAnn Sorrentino, Lisa Renkowsky, Laura Haigh, Karen Reid, Janelle Willouby, Candice Dritschler, and Jessica Kunkel; nephews Brian Kalata, Joseph and Anthony Sorrentino, Paul, Mark and Peter Lamoureux, Alex and Marshal Renkowsky, Trevor Medvecky; several great-nieces and nephews; her relatives in Canada, Jean-Ivyes (Colomb) Dubé, Gilbert (Re-Jean) Bourdeau, and Richard Dubé; and her special friend, Raelene Miller. Janet was predeceased by her sister, Alma Kalata; brothers Albert Lamoureux and Paul Lamoureux; sister-in-law Ann Lamoureux, niece Susanne Sorrentino, and nephew Mark Renkowsky.

The family would like to thank Dr. Imran Siddiqui and his staff for their care.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford with a service at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Swim Across the Sound or a . Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences.