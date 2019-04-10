Janet Veranko

Janet Veranko, age 87, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Benjamin Veranko, died on Monday, April 8, 2019. Janet was born in Bridgeport on October 20, 1931 to the late Walter and Mary Perkowski. She loved flower arranging and to garden and enjoyed ceramic arts. Survivors include her children: Donna Rhoades of Cherokee Village, AR and Karen Worroll and her husband Daniel of Milford, CT sister, Julie Gwara of Traverse, FL, six grandchildren; Justin, Jessica, Jonathan, Haley, Daniel, and Darci, two great-grandsons and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call on Sunday, April 14th from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm in the JOHN TURKO AND SON'S FUNERAL HOME, 402 Boulevard Avenue, Dickson City, PA. The funeral procession will leave on Monday, April 15th at 9:30 am from THE TURKO FUNERAL HOME with committal prayers being said by the Very Reverend Vladimir Fetcho at the Saint Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cemetery in Blakely, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carriage Green of Milford, One Company Fund, 77 Plains Road, Milford, CT 06461. To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.