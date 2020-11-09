Janet R. Walentowicz
Janet R. Walentowicz, age 75, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of 51 years Robert A. Walentowicz, died on November 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Center, Trumbull.
Janet was born in Bridgeport to the late Ignatius and Sophie (Koch) Kaczmarczyk. She was a graduate of St. Cyril and Methodius Elementary and Commercial schools. She and Bob enjoyed traveling and took three cross country trips. She was kind and loving and made sure that she was there for anyone who needed her help.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bob; and several cousins and friends.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main St., Stratford and at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cyril and Methodius Church, 79 Church St., Bridgeport. All attendees must wear a face mask. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Stratford. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
to express condolences online.