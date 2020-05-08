Janice Anne Casey
On the first day of spring in 1925, Janice Anne Casey was born in Cambridge, Mass. to Anna (Cusick) Casey and College Football Hall of Famer and Harvard football great Edward "Eddie" Casey. Janice grew up in Winthrop, Mass. and after graduating from Winthrop High School in 1942, she went on to major in English Composition at Wellesley College, a member of the class of 1946.
She spent a few years working at publishing houses Allyn & Bacon and Houghton Mifflin before deciding to embark on a teaching career. This took her first to Mt. Vernon High School in Mt. Vernon, New York, then to Bennett College in Millbrook, New York and finally to Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York. Janice retired from Marist after over a decade of teaching the subjects she loved best—English and Irish literature. She called James Joyce's Dubliners the greatest book ever published, which led to some spirited family discussions. Janice was also a graduate of the Boston University School of Education, and she further continued her studies at Columbia University.
Despite living in New York for over fifty years, Janice was always a proud daughter of Boston. She enjoyed alternating her summer vacations between Ireland and her beloved Boston and Cape Cod. She loved art, music, the New York Giants, her vast collection of books, and an outstanding martini.
Although failing health forced Janice to move to Trumbull, Conn. for the past eleven years, she never lost her sense of humor and she was loved by all who knew her. She is survived by several cousins, including Kenneth R. Lee and Charlotte M. Lee of Fairfield, Conn. While residing in Spring Meadows, Trumbull, she was surrounded by a group of wonderful caregivers, especially by the "person she loved most in the world" – Jennifer, whom she called "Gloria".
Janice's interment at Holyhood Cemetery in Brookline, Mass. took place on Friday, May 8, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be offered for her at a later time.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 8, 2020.