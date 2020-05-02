Janice Bielawa

Janice Bielawa, a 56 year old Ansonia and Woodbury resident, entered into eternal rest April 22, 2020. Janice was born Jan. 17, 1964, daughter of the late John and Frances Barsevich. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, and worked for The Waterbury Republican-American as a graphic artist. She also created award-winning artwork displayed throughout CT. Janice was an avid jewelry maker, Mets fan, hiking & bird watching enthusiast. Even more was her love of animals, especially cats. In addition to the Republican-American, she worked as Creative Director for the Naugatuck Valley Community College paper, The Tamarack. She leaves her husband Michael, son Justin, aunt Ruth Tyson, and cousins Robert, Evelyn and John Tyson, brother-in-law Matthew Bielawa, sister-in-law Janet Talmadge (James Gore) and daughter Kelsey Gore of Louisiana. Graveside services was held privately in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT are entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06610 or The Ansonia Animal Rescue c/o The Ansonia Police Dept., 2 Elm St. 06401.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store