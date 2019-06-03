Janice Carris

Janice Carris of Monroe entered into eternal rest on May 27, 2019 in her home at the age of 96. She was the beloved wife of the late George Carris Sr. Janice was the daughter of the late Alvin J Ariel and Lillian Leavitt Ariel, she was born February 17, 1923 in Hamden. She was a Monroe resident for 81 years. She was a retired Monroe postal worker. Janice enjoyed spending time with her beloved cat Tinkerbell who never left her side. Janice was devoted to her family, loved animals, had a great sense of humor and spent many great times at the Smithy restaurant and the local casinos. She enjoyed her time with her devoted niece Marybeth Higgins. She leaves behind three beloved children. George Martin and his partner Tonda, Michael and his wife Janis, Susan and her husband Edward Tomasko. She leaves seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Her nieces, Jerolyn and Holly and nephew Mark. Predeceased by her grandson Ty John Tomasko and her twin sisters and best friend Verina , and Adele. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made by Spinelli-Ricciuti funeral home. Published in Connecticut Post on June 3, 2019