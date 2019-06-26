Services Pistey Funeral Home Inc 2155 Main St Stratford , CT 06615 (203) 378-2213 Resources More Obituaries for Janice Daponte Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janice Daponte

Janice Susan Osborne Daponte died peacefully after living a very full 88 years. Janice was raised in Waterbury, CT, during the Great Depression, the daughter of Charles and Florence Osborne and sister of Kay Vegliante and Florence Osborne. Her mother died when Janice was 4, leaving the three sisters unusually close.

Janice cared deeply for humanity and lived a life of giving and continuous learning. She graduated from the Bellevue School of Nursing in 1955. She earned her BS degree from the University of Bridgeport in 1979 and her MSW from Fordham University at nearly 60 years of age. For much of her career, she worked as a visiting nurse and while working for VNS, was particularly proud of serving persons in Bridgeport's East End. Later in life, she took her Visiting Nurse skills to her beloved New York City, where she worked as a discharge planner in New York hospitals.

She was an avid reader of history and biographies and was a fixture at the Stratford Library. She was elected to and served on the Stratford Board of Education. For years, she would bring food from her parish in Stratford to parishes in Bridgeport, often with the help of a grandchild or two. She was a strong advocate of education and encouraged all to become as educated as possible. Janice believed that our worth in life was determined by the good we can do for others.

During the years of the "moral majority" rhetoric, Janice took pride in saying that she was a part of the immoral minority. When working in New York, people often mistook her for a nun and she would not correct them if it made her more effective at work. She would sing "Another One Bites the Dust" at inopportune times. She was an inspiration to many.

She is survived by her seven children. Wayne Daponte, Timothy Daponte, Ph.D. (Virginia Muller and Matthew and George Daponte); Mark Daponte (Alison Behm-Daponte and Daniel and Samuel Daponte); Christopher Daponte (and Matthias Gordon); Beth Osborne Daponte, Ph.D. (Anthony Smith, Jr., Ph.D. and Noah, Bennett and Carmela Daponte-Smith); Emily Daponte, M.D. (Michael Moustakakis, M.D. and Will and Hope Moustakakis) and Alice R. Smith, M.B.A. (Robert F. Smith and Victoria and E. Donald Linnehan, III). Janice was predeceased by her parents, sisters, and son-in-law, E. Donald Linnehan, Jr.

Janice often said "I am so lucky to have such good friends." While there isn't enough space to list all of her friends who survive her, they were a source of great joy and support for her. The family is grateful for the VNS Hospice Services and the wonderful, warm support of the staff of Crosby Commons.

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm at Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate her life will be on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 651 Stratford Road, Stratford, CT in the Lordship section of Stratford. Private burial will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution in Janice's honor to the Stratford Library Association indicating the Janice Osborne Daponte Memorial Fund. Published in Connecticut Post on June 27, 2019