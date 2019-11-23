|
Janice DeSautelle
Janice DeSautelle, age 63, of Shelton, Beloved wife of Robert J. DeSautelle, mother of Kimberly Medeiros, twins Justin DeSautelle and Lauren DeSautelle, grandmother of Tyler Medeiros, sister of Kenneth Goodchild. Friends may call at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby on Monday from 4 to 7 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to her family through the funeral home to be used toward a . Full obituary and online condolences can be seen at www.adzimafh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 24, 2019