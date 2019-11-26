|
|
Janice L. Fracassini
Janice L. Fracassini, age 90, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Philip P. Fracassini, passed away peacefully in her home, Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Mildred Moore, she had been a Fairfield resident for most of her life. A graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School, her first career was as a fashion buyer for the Virginia Shop in Bridgeport. After raising her four beloved children, Jan began a very successful 45 year career in real estate. She worked for Richter Real Estate and then Coldwell Banker in Fairfield and was a member of the National Association of Realtors, CT Association of Realtors and the Fairfield Board of Realtors. She was honored by her peers as the recipient of the Yvette McDonald Award as Realtor of the Year and was the recipient of numerous Centurion, Masters, and Quality Service Awards. Jan was a longtime parishioner of St. Pius X Church and for years, was a member of the Fairfield Prep Bellarmine Guild where she was active in the annual auction. In addition to her love for real estate, she enjoyed the beach, dark chocolate, playing bridge with her friends, fashion and shopping, but above all, delighted in time spent with her family and friends. Survivors include her four loving children, Philip Fracassini and his wife, Karen, of Midland Park, NJ, Mary Brenneman and her husband, Andrew, of Leesburg, VA, Amy Leslie and her husband, John, of Hingham, MA and Paul Fracassini of Stamford, CT; four cherished grandchildren, Nicole and Trey Fracassini and Andrew and Hannah Brenneman; a sister, Marjorie Foran of Tequesta, FL, and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss her dearly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Samuel Kachuba on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 3-7 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. If desired, friends may consider a donation in Jan's memory to St. Pius X Church, 834 Brookside Drive, Fairfield or the Prader Willi Syndrome Association, 6588 Potter Park Drive, Suite 500, Sarasota, FL 34238 (in memory of Janice Fracassini). For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 27, 2019