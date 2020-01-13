|
|
Janice Deborah Kennedy
Janice Deborah Kennedy, 78, of Derby, formerly of Milford, beloved wife of 60 years to Theodore Kennedy, passed away on January 7, 2020. Born on March 27, 1941 in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Gladys O'Connor.
Janice grew up in Milford on Silver Sands beach. She enjoyed bowling with her friends and singing in the church choir. She was her husband, Ted's, copilot in life and in the air, often accompanying him on his flying escapades. Janice was fond of researching her family history and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Janice is survived by her children, Michael (Laurie) Kennedy and Todd (Elaine) Kennedy; grandchildren, Michael, Jr., Jenna, Tyler, Sara, Kaitlyn, Nicholas, and Matthew; ten siblings; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a Prayer Service to begin at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the America at . To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 16, 2020