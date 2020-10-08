Janice

Maccammond/Maur

Passed away on September 29th, 2020, peacefully in her sleep. Loved by all who knew her, she had a "Green Thumb" for gardening, passion/mission for rescuing and finding homes for feral cats, and passion for tag/estate sales.

She loved her home and family and is survived by her husband Joe, sons Michael and Andrew, and grandchildren Nicholas, Jenifer and Christina, who will all miss her dearly, as well as all who knew her

In lieu of flowers, etc., donations can be made to Nutmeg Spay/Neuter Clinic, 25 Charles St., Stratford, CT 06615 in her memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store