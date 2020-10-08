1/
Janice Maccammond / Maur
Janice
Maccammond/Maur
Passed away on September 29th, 2020, peacefully in her sleep. Loved by all who knew her, she had a "Green Thumb" for gardening, passion/mission for rescuing and finding homes for feral cats, and passion for tag/estate sales.
She loved her home and family and is survived by her husband Joe, sons Michael and Andrew, and grandchildren Nicholas, Jenifer and Christina, who will all miss her dearly, as well as all who knew her
In lieu of flowers, etc., donations can be made to Nutmeg Spay/Neuter Clinic, 25 Charles St., Stratford, CT 06615 in her memory.

Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
