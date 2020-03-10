Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-0758
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
Buckingham Avenue
Milford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Pace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Pace


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Pace Obituary
Janice Lynn Pace
Janice Lynn Pace, 72, passed away on March 4, 2020, at her home. She was the beloved widow of Arthur "Butch" Dritenbas. Janice was born in Milford on August 1, 1947, to the late Augustus John and Frances Mary (Grich) Pace.
She was a graduate of Bunnell High School in Stratford, class of 1965, and attended art classes at Southern Connecticut State University. Prior to Butch passing away, she worked with him as a land clearer and would run the chainsaw flawlessly. Janice was a gifted artist, and her paintings were displayed beautifully throughout her home. She saw the beauty in everything! Along with being a piano and guitar player, Janice was also a wildlife rehabilitator, and she was known for her sweetness and kindness to all. Honesty and integrity were very important to her, and she was fiercely loyal to and protective of her family. She enjoyed fishing, had a wonderful sense of humor, and was the best at telling a story—complete with the faces she would make and her antics! Janice lived life on her own terms—with strength, uniqueness, compassion, generosity, and independence. She showed her dedication and passion in all that she did.
Janice is survived by her daughters, Michelle Ann (Butterworth) Mastroianni of Stratford and Jennifer Lee (Butterworth) (Michael) Lyons of Harwinton; sisters, Claudia (Mark) Stewart of Milford and Susan (Timothy) Kelly of Stratford; grandchildren, Jacquilyn, Kayla, Gregory, Joelle, Kaitelyn, Jakob, Basil, and Luke; great-grandson, Nikolai; nieces and nephews, Victoria Zapatka, Daniel (Amanda) Zapatka, Monica (Kevin) Lundberg, Bridget (Craig) Masley, and Loretta (Steven) Lane; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Kiera, Aidan, and Jackson. Janice was also predeceased by her sister, Deborah Pace.
In lieu of flowers, Janice would have liked donations and kindness shown to: www.friendsofanimals.org or mailed to: Friends of Animals, 777 Post Road, Suite 205, Darien, CT, 06820.
A Cassidy's Cremation Service and William R. McDonald Funeral Home have been entrusted to care for Janice and her family. A funeral home service will be held at William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main Street, Stratford, CT, 06615, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Interment of ashes will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Buckingham Avenue, Milford, CT 06460. Friends may visit with family before service time from 12:00 to 2:00 in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home.
For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -