Janice Caid Ryan
Janice Caid Ryan, age 72, of Trumbull, CT, formerly of Fayetteville, AR, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 3-5 pm in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with a time of rememberance at 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, https://www.alzinfo.org/. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 29, 2019