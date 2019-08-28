|
Janice Caid Ryan
Janice Caid Ryan, age 72, of Trumbull, CT, formerly of Fayetteville, AR, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019. Born in Boston, MA, the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Carson Ryan Janice had lived in Louisiana, Texas, Kansas, and Arkansas. After graduating with honors from Texas Woman's University, she established a private practice as a family and marriage therapist. A master gardener, Janice helped research and restore historical gardens. She was devoted to conservation, and as President of Master Gardeners, helped to create an educational site devoted to teaching composting. She also was a lifelong dog lover. A loving mother and grandmother Janice is survived by her son, Gregory Janacek and his wife Kaye Roe of Yuma, AZ and a daughter, Mary Janacek and her husband Skylar Smith of Fairfield, CT, grandchildren John and Zach Janacek, Harper and Casey Smith and Jake Janacek. She leaves behind a sister, Molly McFall and her husband Humphrey of Great Barrington, MA, a daughter-in-law Lori Janacek, a nephew Haldane McFall, a niece Matilda McFall as well as several nieces and nephews. Janice was predeceased by her son, William. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 3-5 pm in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with a time of rememberance at 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, https://www.alzinfo.org/. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 30, 2019