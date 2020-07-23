Janice Shuby Semanchik
April 26, 1931 July 22, 2020Janice (Shuby) Semanchik, age 89, of Shelton, passed away July 22, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Samuel and Jessie Shuby. Mrs. Semanchik was predeceased by her beloved husband Michael Alexander Semanchik, her brother Robert Shuby and her sister Lorraine Shuby. Survivors include her loving children Robert and his wife Carol Semanchik, Jill and her husband Kurt Weber and Jaye Semanchik; two cherished grandchildren Gregory Presutto and his wife Debra and Alex Weber; one great-granddaughter Alexandra Presutto and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Memorial contributions may be made for the wishes of the family though the funeral director. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
.