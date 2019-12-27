|
|
Janina Pabian
Janina Pabian, age 89, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of 61 years to the late Stefan Pabian died peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019. Born in Cmolas, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Mateusz and Julia Jachura Mazur. A resident of Bridgeport for many years, she was a retired kitchen aide at Roncalli HCC.
Janina is survived by her two sons, Ryszard and his wife Wanda of Bridgeport, Zygmunt and his wife Krystyna of Shelton, two grandsons Daniel and Tomasz, two granddaughters Edyta and Izabela, three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will take place on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Frank Radozycki and Sons Funeral Home, 305 Pulaski St., Bridgeport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Bridgeport, followed by interment in St. John Cemetery, Monroe. For online condolences, memorial tributes and order flowers visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019