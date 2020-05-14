Janina Towicz
Janina Towicz
Janina Towicz age 81 of Newtown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born in Lublin, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Stanislaw and Helena Biokowska Dzikon. Janina was a longtime Bridgeport resident and retired as a nurses aide at the Dinan Memorial. She loved music, sewing, knighting and animals. Janina loved helping everyone, she will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her loving daughter Marzena (Mari) Raino and her husband Michael, four grandkids Mathew Raino and his wife Heather of Avon, and their kids Madison, Reagan and Lucas. Jeffery Raino and Candis Miller of New Milford. Stacey and Rob Petty of Newtown, son Logan and Robert Raino of North Kingstown, RI.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with a memorial service at a later date. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be mad to your local animal shelter or the humane society in memory of Janina. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com



Published in Connecticut Post on May 14, 2020.
