Janina Wraga

Janina Z. Wraga
Janina Z. Wraga, age 81, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of 56 years to the late Adam Wraga passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Born in Bieliniec, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Franciszek and Maria Kotula. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Mary (Bozena) Wraga of Bridgeport and Ella Koziol and her husband Mietek of Oxford along with her two cherished granddaughters Aleksandra and Gabriela, several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Bridgeport followed by interment in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe.