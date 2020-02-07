Connecticut Post Obituaries
Jason DaCosta


1973 - 2020
Jason DaCosta Obituary
Jason M. DaCosta
Jason M. DaCosta, age 46, of Stratford, beloved son of Armindo and Joanne Ciglar DaCosta, passed away after a brief illness on February 5, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital with his loving family by his side. Jason was born on November 15, 1973 in Bridgeport. He was an avid New York Yankees and New England Patriots fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and at DaCruz Detailing with his friends, Danny, Johnny and Richie H. In addition to his beloved parents, Armindo and Joanne, Jason is survived by two sisters, Laura Dumas and husband Gregory of Seymour and Arminda (Mindy) DaCosta of Stratford, six nieces and nephews, Chantel, Jonathan, Lahni and Jaelyn Dumas, and Derrick and Katya, and Desiree Davis, one great-nephew, Jayce, one great-niece, Dakota and several aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Birendra Soreng. Entombment will follow in St. Michael's Mausoleum. Friends may call on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. To celebrate his life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 9, 2020
