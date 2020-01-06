|
JASON JOSE RODRIGUEZ
Jason Jose Rodriguez, age 38 of Shelton, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family.
Jason was born April 20, 1981 in Bridgeport, CT., the beloved son of Efrain Rodriguez Sr. & Isabel D. DeLeon. Jason is survived by his: son, Jason Julius Rodriguez, two brothers, Efrain Rodriguez Jr., Jonathan Rodriguez; and a host of extended family and friends who will cherish his memory.
Friends may greet the family on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm and Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12:00pm – 1:00pm at Community Funeral Chapels 798 Park Ave. Bridgeport, CT. 06604. Interment will follow on Friday to Mt. Grove Cemetery, Harvester Rd. Easton, CT. 06612. Share a special memory or light a virtual candle at communityfuneralchapels.com.
Published in Connecticut Post from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020