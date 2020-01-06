Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Funeral Chapels
798 Park Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 334-9999
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Rodriguez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Rodriguez Obituary
JASON JOSE RODRIGUEZ
Jason Jose Rodriguez, age 38 of Shelton, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family.
Jason was born April 20, 1981 in Bridgeport, CT., the beloved son of Efrain Rodriguez Sr. & Isabel D. DeLeon. Jason is survived by his: son, Jason Julius Rodriguez, two brothers, Efrain Rodriguez Jr., Jonathan Rodriguez; and a host of extended family and friends who will cherish his memory.
Friends may greet the family on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm and Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12:00pm – 1:00pm at Community Funeral Chapels 798 Park Ave. Bridgeport, CT. 06604. Interment will follow on Friday to Mt. Grove Cemetery, Harvester Rd. Easton, CT. 06612. Share a special memory or light a virtual candle at communityfuneralchapels.com.
Published in Connecticut Post from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -