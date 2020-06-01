Jay Davison Keillor

On Friday, May 22, 2020, Jay Davison Keillor, husband, brother, cousin, uncle and friend passed away suddenly at the age of 72. He was born in Mineola, NY on January 25, 1948 to Ronald Woodhull Keillor and Alma Gene Davison Keillor and was the stepson of Wilda (Woody) Heath Keillor, all who predeceased him. Jay is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 28 years, Sabrina Keillor. He and his wife shared residences in Monroe, CT, Matunuck, RI and Sarasota, FL. Jay is also survived by his brothers Ronald (Buff) Woodhull Keillor Jr., Frederic Manchester Keillor and D. Geoffrey Fitton, many nephews and nieces, as well as loving and devoted friends: Charlie Trantum, Jeff Knetzer, Tom Watkinson, Doug Kerr (deceased), Arnie Brown and Rob Sydney, along with their spouses.

Jay graduated from The Wheatley School in 1966 with his good friends Charlie and Jeff. He went on to attend college at the University of Vermont where he received his degree in civil engineering and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. Following college Jay moved to New Jersey to start his engineering career and then to Connecticut where he established his business, Land Engineering & Surveying Associates, LLC. Jay had a passion for engineering and land development. He was highly respected in his community and profession.

Jay loved the ocean, salt water and sun, and Van the Man Morrison. He also loved the Gulf Coast of Florida beaches and the people of Sarasota where he semi retired during the winter months with Sabrina and his adored and their very loved dog Misty. Jay was an avid sports fan, always watching tennis, college basketball and his beloved Yankees and Giants. Jay was known and will be remembered for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Graveside services will be at a future date at the Keillor plot in the Wading River Cemetery, Wading River, NY.



