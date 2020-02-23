Connecticut Post Obituaries
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-0758
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Jay Silva


1969 - 2020
Jay Silva Obituary
Jay Jason Silva
Jun 7, 1969 - Feb 19, 2020
Jay Jason Silva, age 50, of Shelton, beloved husband of the late Robin (Chaffe) Silva, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Saint Vincent Medical Center, Bridgeport. Mr. Silva was born June 7, 1969 in Bridgeport, son of Diane (Gelazin) Silva and the late Jay Silva. Jason was a lifetime area resident and a retired Bridgeport Police officer. He was also a United States Navy Veteran and an avid New York Yankee fan, music enthusiast and had an affection for home-cooked meals. Survivors include his brother Richie Silva and sister Gianna Silva, both of Shelton; aunts and uncles, Tony and Andrea Amante, Marcia and Richard Iannazzo, Mark and Linda Silva, Cindy and John Phelan and Maria and Bradford May, as well as many cousins. In addition to his birth parents and beloved wife, he was also predeceased by his step-mother Kathy (Buccieri) Silva. Friends may visit with his family Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St, Stratford. Interment will be private. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -