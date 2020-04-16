|
JAY ELLIOTT WAHLBERG
JAY ELLIOTT WAHLBERG, CPA, age 76, of Monroe, entered into eternal rest peacefully on April 9th, 2020.
Born in Bridgeport, CT on August 13th, 1943, the son of the late Daniel and Myra (Dutilly) Wahlberg. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Jay was a Sargeant serving in Germany during Vietnam. Jay was most recently employed as the Director of Finance for the Town of Stratford. He also spent some of his career doing taxes for individuals and business for Fairfield Tax & Accounting. Jay was a Rotarian and was the recipient of the Paul Harris award from the Ridgefield Rotary club. He was also a member of the Connecticut Society of CPA's and the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). Jay loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a handyman and when he wasn't fixing things, he enjoyed going out to eat, taking spontaneous trips to the Rhode Island shore with a stop at Paul's Pasta on the way home and going on "dangerous assignments" with his grandkids. When not working, he also loved spending time with Marlene at his home on the beach in Florida.
A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, colleague and friend of many, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Marlene, his son Jay Wahlberg and wife Stacey of Southbury, his son Josh Wahlberg and wife Stephanie of Wareham, MA, his daughter, Nicolene Wahlberg-Santiago of Monroe and his three cherished grandchildren, Jay Michael Wahlberg Jr., Sophia Wahlberg-Santiago and Savannah Wahlberg. He is also survived by his brother Daniel Wahlberg of Bridgeport, his brother Lyle Wahlberg and wife Peggy of Bethel, his brother Kurt Wahlberg and wife Angela of Brookfield, his brother Kent Wahlberg of Stratford, his sister Maura Lee Burke and her husband Kevin of Fairfield, his brother Billy Wahlberg of Stratford, his brother-in-law Richard Cascella and wife Ann of Monroe and many beloved nieces and nephews. Jay was predeceased by his sister Rene Grever of Cincinnati, OH, his brother-in-law Nick Cascella of Bridgeport, his sister-in-law, Joan Wahlberg of Stratford and his son-in-law Marcos Santiago.
Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, his committal service in Oak Lawn Cemetery was private. A public celebration of Jay's life will be announced by the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, of Fairfield Center.
His family would prefer contributions in Jay's name to the . For service updates and to sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 17, 2020