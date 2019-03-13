Jayme Richard Wise

Dec. 2, 1987-Mar. 10, 2019

Jayme Richard Wise, father of two, age 31, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Mr. Wise was born December 2, 1987 at Park City Hospital and was a lifelong Bridgeport resident. Mr. Wise attended Bullard Havens where he learned culinary arts. Jayme was a fantastic chef and was able to bring others pleasure through his cuisine while he was the owner of The Bistro in Bridgeport.

Jayme is survived by his parents; Pam and Mark, his wife, Jocelyn, his two loving children; Jesse and Alyssa, his loving stepson, Daniel (Mello), and his brothers; Keith, Mark and Vincent.

Friends are invited to attend the calling hours on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com

Alyssa and Jesse Wise will keep you alive forever.