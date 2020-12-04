Jean Angelucci

Jean M. Angelucci passed away Friday Nov. 20th at the Jewish Senior Center. Born July 8th 1933, she was 87 years old. Jean is survived by her children Debra, John Jr., Dawn, Donna, David, Thomas, Paul, Doreen along with 23 grandkids. Jean was predeceased by her husband John and son Mark. Jean was a lifelong city resident. After raising 9 kids she went on to work at Bridgeport Hospital her entire career. Services will be private. The Angelucci family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Jewish Center in Bridgeport.



