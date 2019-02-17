Jean Bruder-Sturchio

Jean "Jeanie" Bruder-Sturchio, age 69, of Seymour, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Frank Sturchio. Jean was born in Bridgeport to the late Donald and Mae Carcare.

Jean has spent the past 15 years as a resident in Venice, FL until recently when she moved back to Connecticut to be closer with family. While in Florida she was involved with the church and volunteering at the Venice Bayfront Regional Hospital. She enjoyed her frequent trips back to Connecticut to spend time with her three grandchildren who always looked forward to their time with Grandma "Flo-Rida". They will miss her never ending meals, especially her meatballs, and the overabundance of cookies she would always bake. Especially the chocolate chip cookies done three different ways.

In addition to her husband, Frank, Jean is survived by her loving sons, Michael Bruder and wife Nadine, of Seymour, and Matthew Bruder and wife Kathryn, of Orange; her 3 grandchildren, Zachary, Abigail, and Madalynn; her brothers, Donald "Butch" and wife Lois, of FL, Sal and wife Linda, of FL; her sisters, Catherine "Dolly", of CT, and Roseanne and husband Al, of CT; and several nieces and nephews. Jean was widowed by her husband, Donald C. Bruder, and predeceased by her brother Joseph.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford with a service at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m.. Interment will follow at Mount St. Peter's Cemetery, Derby. Friends may call on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Yale Cancer Center's Closer to Free online at http://closertofree.com/give.aspx. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary