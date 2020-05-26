Jean (Courtney)
Knapik Castelot
Sep 2, 1931 - May 24, 2020
Jean (Courtney) Knapik Castelot, age 88 of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Matthew Castelot passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 in the Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, Stratford. Mrs. Castelot was born September 2, 1931 in Bridgeport daughter of the late Jeremiah "Red" and Mary Ann (Cummins) Courtney and had been a lifelong area resident. A graduate of Harding High School, Jean was a retired legal secretary for the town of Stratford. She enjoyed going out to eat, going to the casino, going to the Monroe Senior Center, playing Mahjong with her friends and going to the beach with her great-granddaughter. She was a lifetime member of the Gaelic American Club of Fairfield and was also a member of the Monroe Red Hat Society. Survivors include her son, Edward Knapik and his wife Margaret, step-daughter, Lori (Castelot) Hamilton and her husband Tom, grandchildren, Karyn Knapik, Ellen Stone, Allison Knapik, Edward Knapik, Brian Hamilton, Kyle Hamilton and Christopher Hamilton. She also had four great-grandchildren. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, interment will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Lord Chamberlain for their Kind and professional care on Jean. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Lung Association, https://www.lung.org or the ASPCA, https://www.aspca.org/donate. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 26, 2020.