Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Peter's Episcopal Church
71 River St
Milford, CT 06460
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Christo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Christo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Christo Obituary
Jean Ann Christo
Jean Ann Christo, age 89, of Milford and Arizona, passed away in her home in Milford on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport to the late Franklin and Anna Belle Cole Sherwood. A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be remembered for doing crossword puzzles, watching TV and reading James Patterson novels. She was an avid sports fan, especially when her grandchildren were involved in team sports. She was also a member of the Milford Senior Bowling Team for many years. Mrs. Christo is survived by her daughters Diane Crolla and her husband Gary of Milford and Lynn McGinn and her husband Steve of Arizona, grandchildren Jay Crolla and his wife Sarah, Michael Crolla, Christopher McGinn and his wife Lindsey, and Laura McGinn and her partner Tomace Marquez, great grandchildren Hannah Crolla, Zoe Crolla, Eve Crolla, Lucy McGinn and Dylan McGinn, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years Christopher A. Christo, and her brother Franklin Sherwood. A funeral service will be held in St. Peter's Episcopal Church, River St., Milford on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Lindeman. Interment will follow in King's Highway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -