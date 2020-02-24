|
Jean Ann Christo
Jean Ann Christo, age 89, of Milford and Arizona, passed away in her home in Milford on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport to the late Franklin and Anna Belle Cole Sherwood. A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be remembered for doing crossword puzzles, watching TV and reading James Patterson novels. She was an avid sports fan, especially when her grandchildren were involved in team sports. She was also a member of the Milford Senior Bowling Team for many years. Mrs. Christo is survived by her daughters Diane Crolla and her husband Gary of Milford and Lynn McGinn and her husband Steve of Arizona, grandchildren Jay Crolla and his wife Sarah, Michael Crolla, Christopher McGinn and his wife Lindsey, and Laura McGinn and her partner Tomace Marquez, great grandchildren Hannah Crolla, Zoe Crolla, Eve Crolla, Lucy McGinn and Dylan McGinn, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years Christopher A. Christo, and her brother Franklin Sherwood. A funeral service will be held in St. Peter's Episcopal Church, River St., Milford on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Lindeman. Interment will follow in King's Highway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 29, 2020