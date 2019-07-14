Connecticut Post Obituaries
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jean F. Collins
Jean F. Savage Collins, age 84, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Edward J. Collins, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday directly at St. Ann Church Naugatuck Ave. in Devon ( at a time to be announced ) with burial to follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, Ct 06405. A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of the Ct Post. To sign an online register, purchase flowers or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 15, 2019
