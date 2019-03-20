Jean (Halstead) DeBisschop

Sept 29, 1927 - Mar 18, 2019 Naugatuck

Jean Adams (Halstead) DeBisschop, 91, died Monday, March 18, 2019 in her home. Formerly of Oxford, she was the widow of John F. DeBisschop Sr.

Jean was born September 29, 1927 in Waterbury, daughter of the late Leo and Laura (Munson) Halstead.

She is survived by her sons, John F. DeBisschop Jr. and his wife Joyce of Naugatuck, Carl R. DeBisschop and his wife Lucy of Weybridge, VT, her daughters, Linda J. Curtis-Bowen and her husband Jerry of OK and Laura M. Brennan and her husband Michael of Beacon Falls; 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son David A. DeBisschop

Funeral services will be held Monday March 25 9:30 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Naugatuck, 9 Division St. Burial will be in New North Cemetery, Woodbury. Calling hours will be held Sunday, March 24, 4-7 p.m. at the Southbury Funeral Home of Munson-Lovetere, 235 Main St. North.

www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com.