1/1
Jean DiViesta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Renzi DiViesta
Jan 2, 1925 - July 30, 2020Born in Bridgeport, CT to Susan and Domenik Renzi, Jean enjoyed working with people and belonged to the AARP in Bridgeport and Trumbull and also the Heart Club. She worked for many years at the Adult Day Care at St. Joseph's Manor. She is survived by her daughter Beverly Cave and husband Wayne and her son Jim DiViesta and wife Lisa all of Cape Coral FL. She was predeceased by her husband James (2011) and son Kevin (2007). She had many nieces and nephews and 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coral Ridge Funeral Home
950 Chiquita Blvd. S
Cape Coral, FL 339912150
2392830540
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coral Ridge Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved