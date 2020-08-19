Jean DiViesta

Jean Renzi DiViesta

Jan 2, 1925 - July 30, 2020Born in Bridgeport, CT to Susan and Domenik Renzi, Jean enjoyed working with people and belonged to the AARP in Bridgeport and Trumbull and also the Heart Club. She worked for many years at the Adult Day Care at St. Joseph's Manor. She is survived by her daughter Beverly Cave and husband Wayne and her son Jim DiViesta and wife Lisa all of Cape Coral FL. She was predeceased by her husband James (2011) and son Kevin (2007). She had many nieces and nephews and 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Services will be private.



