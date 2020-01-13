|
|
Jean Duch
Jean Palaski Duch, age 92, of Stratford, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was the wife of the late Michael G. Duch.
She was born in Bridgeport to the late Henry and Stella Palaski. Mrs. Duch loved taking rides by the water, taking in the view and singing along to the radio. In the past, she and her girlfriends enjoyed bowling together. She also liked going to the casino with Mr. Duch. She was a fan of football, and especially of Brett Favre and John Elway. Her roles as mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and caretaker of the home were most important to her.
Mrs. Duch is survived by her children, Michael P. Duch and wife, Lauranne, of Stratford, Barbara DeMartino and her husband, Joseph, of Oxford, Thomas G. Duch and wife, Mary, of Wilmington, DE, James J. Duch, and wife, Simona, of Monroe, and Gregory S. Duch; seven grandchildren, Christopher Sadler, Lisa Casalini, Jennifer Brien, Thomas J. Duch, Ashley Conley, Jessica Mastri, and James Mastri; 15 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her grandsons, John DeMartino and Gregory M. Duch, and her brother, Henry Palaski.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 9 am at the Pistey Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church, Stratford. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 14, 2020