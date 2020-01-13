Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Duch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Duch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Duch Obituary
Jean Duch
Jean Palaski Duch, age 92, of Stratford, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was the wife of the late Michael G. Duch.
She was born in Bridgeport to the late Henry and Stella Palaski. Mrs. Duch loved taking rides by the water, taking in the view and singing along to the radio. In the past, she and her girlfriends enjoyed bowling together. She also liked going to the casino with Mr. Duch. She was a fan of football, and especially of Brett Favre and John Elway. Her roles as mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and caretaker of the home were most important to her.
Mrs. Duch is survived by her children, Michael P. Duch and wife, Lauranne, of Stratford, Barbara DeMartino and her husband, Joseph, of Oxford, Thomas G. Duch and wife, Mary, of Wilmington, DE, James J. Duch, and wife, Simona, of Monroe, and Gregory S. Duch; seven grandchildren, Christopher Sadler, Lisa Casalini, Jennifer Brien, Thomas J. Duch, Ashley Conley, Jessica Mastri, and James Mastri; 15 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her grandsons, John DeMartino and Gregory M. Duch, and her brother, Henry Palaski.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 9 am at the Pistey Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church, Stratford. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pistey Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -