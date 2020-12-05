1/1
Jean Elias
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean (Pearlman) Elias
Jean (Pearlman) Elias, 93, of Newtown, CT, gently passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at her residence at Maplewood at Newtown. She was the beloved wife of the late Hyman J. Elias who died on June 27, 2020.
Born on December 11, 1926 in Rochester, NY, she was the daughter of the late Max Pearlman and the late Gussie (Pressman) Pearlman.
Jean leaves her loving children: Michael E. Elias and his wife, Patrice Elias, of Newtown, CT; Jay M. Elias and his wife Lori R. Elias, of Warwick Neck, RI; and Susan Elias Vester and her husband, John W. Vester III, of Westport, CT. She was the grandmother of Lindsay Bell and her husband, Derek Bell; Katie Skrokov and her husband, Joseph Skrokov; Justin Elias; Thomas Elias and his fiancée, Stephanie Rieger; Robert Elias and his wife, Gloria Kostidinova Elias; Hope Elias; Emma Elias; William Vester; and Andrew Vester. She was the great-grandmother of Emmy Bell, Avery Bell, and Lily Skrokov. Jean was the sister of the late Donald Pearlman and the late Lillian (Pearlman) Joffe.
A Private Graveside Service will be held in B'nai Israel Cemetery, Monroe, CT, at which time Jean will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband, Hy.
Donations may be made in memory of Jean to either "The Maplewood Senior Living Heart Foundation" at Maplewood at Newtown, 166 Mt. Pleasant Road, Newtown, CT 06470, or to a charity of one's choice. To view the complete obituary, please visit www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved