Jean (Pearlman) Elias
Jean (Pearlman) Elias, 93, of Newtown, CT, gently passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at her residence at Maplewood at Newtown. She was the beloved wife of the late Hyman J. Elias who died on June 27, 2020.
Born on December 11, 1926 in Rochester, NY, she was the daughter of the late Max Pearlman and the late Gussie (Pressman) Pearlman.
Jean leaves her loving children: Michael E. Elias and his wife, Patrice Elias, of Newtown, CT; Jay M. Elias and his wife Lori R. Elias, of Warwick Neck, RI; and Susan Elias Vester and her husband, John W. Vester III, of Westport, CT. She was the grandmother of Lindsay Bell and her husband, Derek Bell; Katie Skrokov and her husband, Joseph Skrokov; Justin Elias; Thomas Elias and his fiancée, Stephanie Rieger; Robert Elias and his wife, Gloria Kostidinova Elias; Hope Elias; Emma Elias; William Vester; and Andrew Vester. She was the great-grandmother of Emmy Bell, Avery Bell, and Lily Skrokov. Jean was the sister of the late Donald Pearlman and the late Lillian (Pearlman) Joffe.
A Private Graveside Service will be held in B'nai Israel Cemetery, Monroe, CT, at which time Jean will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband, Hy.
Donations may be made in memory of Jean to either "The Maplewood Senior Living Heart Foundation" at Maplewood at Newtown, 166 Mt. Pleasant Road, Newtown, CT 06470, or to a charity of one's choice
. To view the complete obituary, please visit www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200