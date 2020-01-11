Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Union Cemetery
Easton, CT
View Map
Jean Everett


1925 - 2020
Jean Everett Obituary
Jean M. Everett
Jean M. Everett, age 95, of Easton, beloved wife of the late William H. Everett, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late George and Ida Moffett, she had been an Easton resident for over 60 years. She received her BA Degree from the University of Connecticut and a Masters in Education from the University of Bridgeport. Jean was an active member of the Easton Historical Society, a member of the Easton Garden Club and was active at the Easton Senior Center. She loved gardening and taking her daily walks throughout her neighborhood. Survivors include three beloved children, Bill Everett and his wife Cheryl of Easton, Brad Everett and his wife Beth of Stephentown, NY and JoAnn Taylor and her husband Greg of Newtown; four grandchildren, Liz Everett Steese and her husband Matt, Kristin Everett and her husband Nick, Haley Taylor and Zoë Everett, five great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, William H. Everett III and a sister, Nathalie Grinberg. Friends and family are invited to a graveside service Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery in Easton. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 12, 2020
