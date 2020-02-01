|
|
Jean Rowlands
O'Neill Hunter
Jean Rowlands O'Neill Hunter of Shelton, CT passed away in her sleep on January 25th, just 3 days after her 92nd birthday. After a short illness at St. Vincent's Medical Center she transitioned to Hospice care with her daughters by her side.
Jean was born on January 22, 1928 to Helen and Clif Rowlands. She was raised in Yonkers, NY. Jean was a cheerleader and played the cello in high school where she met William Stuart O'Neill. Stu became her husband after he returned from military service. During the war, Jean flew planes for the Civil Air Patrol. She attended Colby College in Maine. They raised 3 daughters. Jean was a teacher's aide for many years. She had a flair for decorating. Jean loved knitting, supplying her family with sweaters, mittens and hats, some of which are still being worn. In her later years, she cross-stitched prolifically and gifted pieces still hanging in many homes. Jean and Stu lived in Yonkers, Rockland County, NY, and Fairfield County, CT. Stu died in 1976. Jean married Bob Hunter in 1981 and moved to New Jersey. Bob died in 1983. Jean moved to Manchester, NJ where she later met Frank Barchi, who was her loving companion for 20 years until he passed away in 2012.
Jean is survived by daughters Susan O'Neill Willis (George), Deborah O'Neill (James Saluk) and Pamela O'Neill; step granddaughter Shannon Magee (Daniel), step great-grandchildren, Sean and Bryce Magee; and nephew Michael Merrill (Avis). Also, by Barchi stepchildren Patti Villone (Vincent); Barbara Barchi, and Frank Barchi, Jr (Serena). Nephew Jeff O'Neill (Gail), and William O'Neill (MaryAnn) and nieces Kathleen Reidda (Wally); and Barbara Freeman (David). Jean was predeceased by sister Carol Rowlands Merrill and recently deceased stepson Michael Barchi.
A very special part of Jean's life was spent at Warner's Lake in East Berne, NY where she summered as a child and later with her own family. She was particularly close to Sue & Doc Rockmore, their sons, and Betsy Bates (recently predeceased) and Betsy's husband, Milt. Also, many other dear Warner's Lake friends over her lifetime.
Services are private. Donations in Jean's memory may be made to: Wesley Heights, 580 Long Hill Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484; or Warner's Lake Improvement Association, payable to WLIA, c/o Susan Rockmore, 17 Strevell Lane, East Berne, NY 12059; or Christ Episcopal Church, payable to Christ Church Memorial Garden, 415 Washington St., Toms River, NJ 08753.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 2, 2020