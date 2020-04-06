Connecticut Post Obituaries
Jean Kabusk


1934 - 2020
Jean Kabusk Obituary
Jean Kabusk
Jean Kabusk, age 85, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Kabusk. Born in Pittston, PA on May 23, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Della Rinaldi. Jean enjoyed traveling; however, her greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend of many who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her beloved husband of 67 years, Thomas, she is also survived by her loving children, Anthony Kabusk of Oxford and Debra Simna of Trumbull, as well as her cherished grandson, Zachary Simna.
Due to the concerns at this time associated with social gatherings, all services and interment will be held privately in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming, PA with the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at http://www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 8, 2020
