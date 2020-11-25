Jean P. Kadar
Jean P. Kadar, age 95, of Bridgeport CT, passed away peacefully at the Jewish Senior Home in Bridgeport on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born on March 3, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Maria Pluchino. Jean was a graduate of Central High School and a retiree of the Travelers Insurance Company, where she worked in the claims department for 25 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Maria Macauda and husband James of Tampa, FL; two grandchildren, Marcus L. Dierna and wife Kaitlin of Fairfield, CT, and James M. Macauda and wife Mallory of Brooklyn, NY; four great-grandchildren; Maisie, Gavin and Dylan Dierna and James Luca Macauda; her nieces, Rose Petrocelli of Shelton, CT, and Carol Gonzalez and her husband Edguardo of Killingworth, CT, and several other nieces and nephews, including those on the Kadar side of the family. She was predeceased by her sisters, Nellie DeCesare and Connie Gurliacci and brother, Paul Pluchino.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to several wonderful home caregivers throughout the years as well as the staff at the Jewish Home, who watched over Jean in her final years. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.