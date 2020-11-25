1/1
Jean Kadar
1925 - 2020
Jean P. Kadar
Jean P. Kadar, age 95, of Bridgeport CT, passed away peacefully at the Jewish Senior Home in Bridgeport on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born on March 3, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Maria Pluchino. Jean was a graduate of Central High School and a retiree of the Travelers Insurance Company, where she worked in the claims department for 25 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Maria Macauda and husband James of Tampa, FL; two grandchildren, Marcus L. Dierna and wife Kaitlin of Fairfield, CT, and James M. Macauda and wife Mallory of Brooklyn, NY; four great-grandchildren; Maisie, Gavin and Dylan Dierna and James Luca Macauda; her nieces, Rose Petrocelli of Shelton, CT, and Carol Gonzalez and her husband Edguardo of Killingworth, CT, and several other nieces and nephews, including those on the Kadar side of the family. She was predeceased by her sisters, Nellie DeCesare and Connie Gurliacci and brother, Paul Pluchino.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to several wonderful home caregivers throughout the years as well as the staff at the Jewish Home, who watched over Jean in her final years. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
