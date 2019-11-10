|
|
Jean H. Klink
Jean H. Klink, age 84, of Milford, beloved wife of the late William D. Klink, Jr. entered peaceful rest on Nov. 8, 2019. Daughter of the late John and Thelma (Bowen) Hilkene and was born on August 21, 1935 in NJ. Jean was the head secretary for Encon Heating and Air Conditioning in Stratford for many years before her retirement. She was an active member of The United Church of Christ in Devon for over 55 years. Jean was the president of the church council and worked tirelessly on many committees. Jean is survived by three devoted children, Katherine Schulte (James), William D. Klink, III (Jeannie) and Patricia A. Johnston (Randall) all of Milford, nine grandchildren, William, Francis(Angela), Keri (Kevin), Alicia, Jaime (Cody), Ryan, Melissa, Randall, Jr. (Jessica) and Michael and five great-grandchildren, David, Alexa, Mikayla, Joshua and Lacey. Her brothers, William and John predeceased her. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 14th at 11:00 a.m. (DIRECTLY) at The United Church of Christ in Devon. Committal will be private. Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVE., MILFORD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The United Church of Christ-Devon, 30 Ormond St., Milford, CT 06460. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 11, 2019