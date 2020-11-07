Jean (Yuknek) Kostro
Jean Kostro, age 93, of Trumbull, CT, passed away November 6, 2020. Mrs. Kostro was born in Olyphant, PA to the late William and Anna Yuknek. She was a retired employee for Remington Rand.
Mrs. Kostro was predeceased by her husband Chester Kostro, her sister Juel Jimmie and her brother William Yuknek. She is survived by her brother Michael Yuknek and several nieces and nephews including Ann Marie Kidwell with whom she resided.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 208 S. Main St. Newtown, CT.
Arrangements in care of the Cyril F Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull. To leave an online condolence please visit mullinsfh.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org
)or VA Regional Office P.O. Box 310909 Newington, CT 06131-0909.