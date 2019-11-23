Connecticut Post Obituaries
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Jean Linane Haggerty passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, November 22, 2019 with her daughters by her side.
She was a longtime member of the Gaelic American Club where she was involved with Membership, Senior Lunch and the Newsletter.
She was predeceased by her husband, William J. Haggerty. Jean is survived by her loving daughters, Karen (Dennis) and Kathleen (William); her five grandchildren, Samantha (Blakely), Nicole, William (Kristin), Christopher and Emily and her great-grandson Dylan.
Friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly at Holy Family Church. Interment to follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield Center.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Gaelic American Club, 74 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT 06824, for college scholarships. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 24, 2019
