Jean J. Lombard
Jean J. Lombard, age 90 of Bridgeport, loving wife of the late Gerald W. Lombard passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport on January 4, 1930 to the late John and Rose Longo Stefan. For many years, she worked in Sikorsky's before becoming a devoted stay at home mother.
She is survived by her loving daughter Lisa Lombard and her fiancé Mark Buri, her loving granddaughter Nicole and her husband James Giannattasio, and her loving and adoring great-grandchildren Jayden and Jocelyn Giannattasio, her loving sister Gloria Lombard and her loving nephew Michael Lombard and many more nieces and nephews and friends. She will be remembered for being there for everyone no matter what and going above and beyond to help family or friends. She is and will be truly missed.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with interment to take place in St. John's Cemetery next to her husband Gerald. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolence and memorial tributes, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.