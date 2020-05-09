Jean Lombard
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean J. Lombard
Jean J. Lombard, age 90 of Bridgeport, loving wife of the late Gerald W. Lombard passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport on January 4, 1930 to the late John and Rose Longo Stefan. For many years, she worked in Sikorsky's before becoming a devoted stay at home mother.
She is survived by her loving daughter Lisa Lombard and her fiancé Mark Buri, her loving granddaughter Nicole and her husband James Giannattasio, and her loving and adoring great-grandchildren Jayden and Jocelyn Giannattasio, her loving sister Gloria Lombard and her loving nephew Michael Lombard and many more nieces and nephews and friends. She will be remembered for being there for everyone no matter what and going above and beyond to help family or friends. She is and will be truly missed.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with interment to take place in St. John's Cemetery next to her husband Gerald. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolence and memorial tributes, visit us at commercehillfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Interment
St. John's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved