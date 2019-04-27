Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Jean M. Crawford


1927 - 2019
Jean M. Crawford Obituary
Jean M. Crawford
Jean M. Crawford, of The Watermark, Bridgeport, CT died February 22, 2019 at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her husband A. James Crawford, III (1924-2015). She is survived by her children, Janice C. Hanson (Jeffrey) of Englewood, Colorado, Dr. James M. Crawford (Aleta) of Manhassett, New York, and the Rev. Canon Dr. Lee A. Crawford (Anne) of Plymouth, Vermont. She is also survived by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Mrs. Crawford's Life will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:30 am at Saint Timothy's Episcopal Church, 4670 Congress Street, Fairfield, followed by a reception and then Interment at Willowbrook Cemetery, Westport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 27, 2019
