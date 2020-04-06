Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
1922 - 2020
Jean E. Mallette
Jean Elizabeth Baldwin Mallette, age 97, formerly of Fairfield, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
She was born in 1922, was baptized, confirmed, and married in Christ Church Episcopal, Stratford, CT. Her beloved parents, Helen and Paul, raised two other children, Paul and Sally, in a close-knit family, whose favorite activities included sailing, horseback riding, and painting. After graduating from Stratford High shortly before the outbreak of World War II, Jean enlisted in the WAVES for the duration – a stint that included her only long-distance travel, across the country. She returned to Connecticut and worked for two years as a clothing illustrator for the local newspaper. In 1947 she married Richard Mallette, who spent his working life as a bread man and later a milk man. They settled in Fairfield where they raised their five children: Richard, Perry, Peter, Donald, and Russell. They brought up their children with the same simple bedrock New England values that they themselves were raised with: honesty, hard work, thrift, and uncomplaining good cheer. She decorated their home with her watercolors and drawings. After the death of her husband in 1991, Jean remained close to her mother, Helen Baldwin, as well as to her daughter, Perry Healy. Her final difficult years in long-term care were characterized by her customary bright outlook and Christian faith.
Jean Mallette is survived by her three sons, Peter, Donald and Russell; five grandsons; and five great-grandchildren.
Due to restrictions concerning the Covid-19 pandemic, her burial at Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield will be private. To express condolences online, please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 7, 2020
