Jean-Marc Thibodeau
Jean-Marc Thibodeau, age 76, of Stratford, beloved husband of Irene Labertrandie Thibodeau for 31 years, died on Monday, September 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jean-Marc was born in Sherbrooke, Canada on July 30, 1943 to the late Albert and Laurence Jolicoeur Thibodeau. He operated the painting and insulation shop, in the maintenance department, at King Industries, for 35-plus years before retiring and working as a security guard part-time, with the same company. Jean-Marc was a hard worker and a fine craftsman who loved making crèches and wood items for his family. In addition to his devoted wife, survivors include his children: Marc Thibodeau of Milford, Kevin Thibodeau (Marion) of Burlington, MA, Kathryn Newberg of Derby, Sherry King (Jeff) of Milford and Sheila Lewandowski (Marc) of Milford, nine grandchildren; Autumn, Amber and Alyssa Lewandowski, Tyler King, Melanie and Jacob Thibodeau and Arthur, Cody and Bryan Newberg and two sisters, Jackie LaBrie of NH and Pauline Thibodeau of FL. Jean-Marc was predeceased by 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Friends may greet the family on Friday, September 13th from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14th in Saint Ann Church (Saint Raphael Parish), 501 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford at 8:15 a.m. followed by interment in Saint Mary Cemetery, Milford.To share a memory, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 12, 2019