|
|
Jean Mary Coyle R.N.
Born May 23, 1934 in Bridgeport, CT, Jean Mary Coyle's life was dedicated to family, friends, and caring for others. She was devoted to Mother Mary and took great comfort knowing that Mary served as the ultimate example of goodness and love. As a career, she chose nursing. After graduating from Lauralton Hall, she attended St. Vincent's Nursing School. For decades, she proudly wore her nursing uniform and took pride in advocating for her patients and supporting their families. Her faith, determination and sense of humor allowed her to balance work and raise 4 children all while taking care of her husband (Hugh). It was a lesson of resiliency modeled to her and her brother, Robert, by their mother, Anna Zrallack, as she cared for her husband, Joseph, during his battle with Parkinson's.
After Hugh's passing in 1983, Jean's sense of duty to faith and family only strengthened. Family was her world and included her 4 daughters: Erin (Wayne) Medoff, Colleen (James) Keltos, Marianna (Michael) Astorino, Julie (Dean) Davis; 12 grandchildren: Jennifer, Jessica, Jacqueline (Joseph), and Jason (Kerry) Medoff, Samantha (Paula), Alexandra (Michael), and Mickayla Keltos, Felicia (Jarrett), Michael, Alexander Astorino, and Jack and William Davis; and 3 great-grandchildren: Jace and Nathan Calderaro and TJ Kehoe. Jean was called home to Heaven on February 10, 2020. Rest easy good and faithful soldier of Christ. Your work here is done but your legacy will live on.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. meeting directly at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. Friends may call Thursday 5-7 p.m. at the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in her memory to (). To send online condolences please visit
www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 12, 2020