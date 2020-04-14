|
Jean M. Mate
Jean M. Mate, age 87, of Fairfield, beloved wife of John J. Mate, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born in New York City, the daughter of the late James and Bessie (Barocsi) Selling, she had been a Fairfield resident since 1956. A 1951 graduate of Bassick High School, Jean retired from the Fairfield Board of Education. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family especially her cherished six grandchildren. Survivors in addition to her loving husband John include three beloved sons, Gary T. Mate of Fairfield, Gerald P. Mate and his wife Carolyn of Trumbull and Glenn E. Mate, Sr. of Monroe; six adored grandchildren, Glenn E. Mate, Jr., Geoffrey A. Mate, Jacqueline Mate, Olivia Mate, Genna Mate and Christopher Mate; a brother, Stephen Selleng and his wife Margaret of Shelton; a niece and a nephew. Due to current health restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. A public celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 15, 2020