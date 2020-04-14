Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Mate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Mate


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Mate Obituary
Jean M. Mate
Jean M. Mate, age 87, of Fairfield, beloved wife of John J. Mate, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born in New York City, the daughter of the late James and Bessie (Barocsi) Selling, she had been a Fairfield resident since 1956. A 1951 graduate of Bassick High School, Jean retired from the Fairfield Board of Education. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family especially her cherished six grandchildren. Survivors in addition to her loving husband John include three beloved sons, Gary T. Mate of Fairfield, Gerald P. Mate and his wife Carolyn of Trumbull and Glenn E. Mate, Sr. of Monroe; six adored grandchildren, Glenn E. Mate, Jr., Geoffrey A. Mate, Jacqueline Mate, Olivia Mate, Genna Mate and Christopher Mate; a brother, Stephen Selleng and his wife Margaret of Shelton; a niece and a nephew. Due to current health restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. A public celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -