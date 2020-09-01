Jean Hayner Mooney

In loving memory of Jean Hayner Mooney, age 96, who passed away peacefully on August 24th, 2020 at Newtown Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Newtown, CT. She was loved by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. Her stunningly clever wit and sense of humor kept you on your toes or knocked you off your feet. Her positive 'head on' approach to life and her ability to calm any storm made her a constant 'go to' for good advice. Jean was born Jean Elizabeth Hayner on July 19, 1924 in Cohoes, NY to Jacob Nelson Hayner and Harriet Collins Hayner. Jean married William Peter Mooney on June 12th, 1948. She worked as the secretary to the principal at McKinley Elementary School in Fairfield, CT for many years. Jean loved painting, entertaining, traveling, reading, but mostly chocolate. However, her family was what she treasured most in life. She was predeceased by her loving husband William Peter Mooney, her brother Paul Collins Hayner and grandson Jonathan David Mooney. She is survived by her son David William and his wife Hema; son Calvin Peter and his wife Andrea; daughter Nancy Jean; grandchildren Mercy, Calvin, Lisa, William, Daniel, Katie, Peter, Catherine, Priyanka, Sean, Jason and Christian; two step-grandchildren James and Kathleen; great-grandchildren Rowen, Chad, Tiffany, Andrea, Frances, Jane, Jonah, Silas, Archer, Arlo and Jack. Funeral and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Connecticut Hospice Care.



