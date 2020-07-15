Jean W. Olenski
Jean W. Olenski, of Westport, formerly of Fairfield, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born in Norwalk, Jean had been a Fairfield resident for most of her life. A graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School, she attended Southern CT State University and UConn. She worked at both the Westport and Norwalk Public Libraries. Jean loved being outdoors, listening to music and spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her father, John Wyckoff and his wife Diana of Norwalk, her step-mother, Diane P. Wyckoff; four siblings, Anne Schelmetic of Fairfield, John Wyckoff of Bridgeport, Peter Wyckoff of Massachusetts and Sara Vaughn of Illinois; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Anne Wyckoff. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in MT Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may consider a donation in Jean's memory to Norwalk Public Library. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com