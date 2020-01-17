Home

Jean-Paul "Paul" Noel, formally of Stratford, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital at the age of 89. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 69 years, Suzanne. Paul was born on July 6, 1930 in St. Felix de Kingsey, P. Quebec, Canada. In 1950, he and the love of his life moved to the United States where they raised their daughter Murielle in Lordship for the next 63 years. Paul retired after 40 years as general manager from Connecticut Oxygen. Paul and Suzanne made many friends through the French Club in Bridgeport, of which he was president for several years. Paul was fond of travel and enjoyed many memory filled vacations with his family and friends throughout the United States by motorhome. Along with numerous cruises and many weekends at the "camp". Paul touched many lives through his generosity and unselfish giving to others. He will be forever missed by all. Survivors include his daughter and her significant other, Murielle Madore and David Ellis of Milford; his grandson, Brian Madore and fiancé, Cortney Goulet of North Haven; and many siblings, nephews, and nieces living in Canada and the United States. Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Memorial Service to be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford. Interment will be private. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 23, 2020
